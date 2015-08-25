Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Incumbent Councilmember Vallejo Launches Campaign to Maintain Seat

By Tony Vallejo | August 25, 2015 | 12:29 p.m.

Goleta City Councilmember Tony Vallejo launched his election bid for a full term on City Council.

Vallejo filed the required paperwork with the California Secretary of State to open his account and began the running process for the November 2016 ballot.

"Since taking office in 2014, I've worked to preserve the character of our community, improved our business climate by standing up for local small business owners and stood for what makes Goleta the good land," Vallejo said. "I'm running for election to continue the work I've started and build upon successes in my first term."

Vallejo has been a Goleta resident for 13 years and currently owns his own CPA practice. He has served as past chair of Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as several other nonprofit boards, including Dos Pueblos Little League, Santa Barbara Foodbank and Mental Health Association.

The November 2016 race will be Vallejo's first election in Goleta, because he was appointed to Council to fill the vacancy of Ed Easton, who resigned after moving out of the city.

Vallejo's campaign will host a formal announcement event after the Labor Day holiday.

Tony Vallejo is a CPA living in Goleta.

 
