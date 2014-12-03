Independent Living Resource Center Awarded Grant from Fund for Santa Barbara for Capital Action Day

The Independent Living Resource Center is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $1,400 grant by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

The grant will help pay for a group of 12 disability rights advocates to attend the 12th annual Disability Capital Action Day on May 27, 2015, at the California Capitol.

Disability Capital Action Day brings together 3,000 people with disabilities and their allies to speak to the Legislature about issues that affect our civil rights and maintain services needed to live safely and independently in the community.

ILRC would like to thank The Fund for Santa Barbara for showing its support for social change efforts that benefit people with disabilities.

The Fund for Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community foundation that supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

— Kristyn Barker is an administrative assistant for the Independent Living Resource Center.