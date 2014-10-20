Sen. Jackson Helps Independent Living Resource Center Honor Retiring Executive Director Jo Black

Well more than 60 community members attended the Independent Living Resource Center’s reception Sept. 30 held in honor of retiring ILRC Executive Director Jo Black and welcoming newly hired Executive Director Dani Anderson.

The lively event included presentations highlighting Black’s 30 years of service to ILRC by state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson, Hillary Blackerby representing Assemblyman Das Williams, ILRC board president Dondra Lopez, and Eric Friedman, representing First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal, who announced that the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors would be honoring Black during their Oct. 21 board meeting.

San Marcos High School’s Cafe Royale Culinary Program students and chef educator Donna Barker provided catering services at the event.

ILRC's nearly 40 years of strong advocacy and representation of people with disabilities in our communities will continue uninterrupted. The organization appreciated all the community support and feedback.

— Kristyn Barker is an administrative assistant for the Independent Living Resource Center.