Independent Living Resource Center Names New Executive Director

On Oct. 1, Danielle "Dani" Anderson will become the new executive director of the Independent Living Resource Center of Santa Barbara, filling the position held for 25 years by retiring Executive Director Jo Black.

“The Hiring Committee and Board of Directors had a very competitive list of applicants," said Dondra Lopez, ILRC’s board president. "Dani easily rose to the top of the list, and we are very excited and confident she will make this transition go smoothly while bringing in new ideas and great energy.”

Anderson brings 10 years of experience working and volunteering within the disability community to the position. In 2013, she was honored by the California Department of Rehabilitation as one of the 50 Most Notable People in the Disability Community and was the face of DOR’s media campaign in 2011.

“As an individual with a disability, one of my favorite aspects of the executive director’s role is being able to create working relationships throughout the communities we serve, to expand opportunities for services and to increase equality for those with disabilities,” Anderson said.

For the last year, Anderson served as ILRC’s community living advocate in Ventura County, assisting disabled consumers with a variety of independent living services; housing, transportation, peer support and youth transition.

Prior to joining ILRC, Anderson demonstrated her abilities in preparation of department wide trainings and budget management in her role as staff services analyst for the California Department of Health Care Services in Sacramento.

She served four years as a management services technician with the California Department of Rehabilitation. One highlight of her DOR job was Anderson’s leadership role in the Youth Leadership Forum for Students with Disabilities. For YLF, she handled logistics, accessibility issues, student selection processes, and transportation providing her with both personnel and information management experience.

Anderson is completing her bachelor’s degree in communications at California State University-Channel Islands.

The Independent Living Resource Center welcomes the community to an Open House from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 423 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara to introduce Anderson and to thank Black for her 30-year service to the organization.

— Kristyn Barker is an administrative assistant for the Independent Living Resource Center.