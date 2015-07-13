Independent Living Resource Center to Be Recognized in Honor of ADA’s 25th Anniversary

Advice

This month, the Americans with Disabilities Act and Independent Living Resource Center will be recognized in several places throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Proclamations are being presented to ILRC in honor of the ADA’s 25th anniversary:

» 9 a.m. July 21, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, Board Hearing Room (videoconference meeting from Santa Maria), 105 E. Anapamu St., fourth floor, Santa Barbara

» 2 p.m. July 21, Santa Barbara City Council, Santa Barbara City Hall, Council Chambers, 735 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara

Please also join the Independent Living Resource Center and UCP WORK Inc. in celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Saturday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be held at 715 Kimball St. in Santa Barbara. There will be guest speakers, a resource fair, video screenings, an ADA photo wall, cake and refreshments, and local dignitaries.

This event is wheelchair accessible. To request additional access, communication accommodations, or to RSVP please contact [email protected].

— Kristyn Barker is an administrative assistant for the Independent Living Resource Center.