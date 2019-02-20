Local Indie Band Careless Cub Releases Debut Album

Santa Barbara indie band Careless Cub has announced the release of its debut album Flophouse Palace.

Careless Cub’s lyrics find inspiration from the band members’ experiences living on California's Central Coast. They sing about everything from Steinbeck and Hemingway novels to partying, young love, family relations, and transitioning from college life to adulthood.

Careless Cub consists of lead singer and guitarist Grant Chesin, drummer Andrew Becker and bassist Ray Muhlenkamp.

"The release of Flophouse Palace stands out not merely for its musical elements but also for the production and sound quality of the tracks," writes the UCSB Daily Nexus.

Available on Spotify, AppleMusic, Google Play and YouTube, the eight-song album is a mix of surf rock, alt rock, and pop.

For more about Careless Cub visit facebook.com/carelesscub, www.instagram.com/carelesscubband/ or carelesscub.wordpress.com.

— Grant Chesin for Careless Cub.