Indigo Interiors Gives Back to Local Charity

For the month of July, Indigo Interiors has been offering 5 percent discount on all Lee brand furniture, including floor or custom orders, which will be donated to the Arthritis Foundation, Central Coast.

The give-back promotion continues through July 30.

This nationwide promotion is aimed at raising awareness and funds for charities, as well as increasing traffic to local brick-and-mortar stores in the community.

Indigo Interiors, which has had a showroom on State Street in Santa Barbara for more than 33 years, offers interior design expertise and services by owner Genny Cummings.

The store has a variety of unique furnishings and accessories, each hand-selected by Cummings, from modern and eclectic home-décor pieces, to local artwork, and crafted ethnic finds from around the world.

Lee Industries, based in North Carolina, has been a family-owned furniture manufacturer for some 40 years. Known for its environmentally sustainable business practices, Lee offers accent chairs, sofas, ottomans, dining chairs, barstools and beds.

— Genny Cummings for Indigo Interiors.