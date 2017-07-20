Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Business

Indigo Interiors Gives Back to Local Charity

Discount will go to Arthritis Foundation, Central Coast

Indigo Interiors showrom is on State Street in Santa Barbara.
Indigo Interiors showrom is on State Street in Santa Barbara. (Indigo Interiors)
By Genny Cummings for Indigo Interiors | July 20, 2017 | 11:09 a.m.

For the month of July, Indigo Interiors has been offering 5 percent discount on all Lee brand furniture, including floor or custom orders, which will be donated to the Arthritis Foundation, Central Coast.

The give-back promotion continues through July 30.

This nationwide promotion is aimed at raising awareness and funds for charities, as well as increasing traffic to local brick-and-mortar stores in the community.

Indigo Interiors, which has had a showroom on State Street in Santa Barbara for more than 33 years, offers interior design expertise and services by owner Genny Cummings.

The store has a variety of unique furnishings and accessories, each hand-selected by Cummings, from modern and eclectic home-décor pieces, to local artwork, and crafted ethnic finds from around the world.

Lee Industries, based in North Carolina, has been a family-owned furniture manufacturer for some 40 years. Known for its environmentally sustainable business practices, Lee offers accent chairs, sofas, ottomans, dining chairs, barstools and beds.

— Genny Cummings for Indigo Interiors.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 