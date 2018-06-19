Indigo Interiors Offers Catalog Discounts to Fire, Flood victims

In response to the recent fire and flood disasters in Montecito, Indigo Interiors, a Santa Barbara furniture store and interior design business since 1984, has contracted with Lee Industries, a nationwide manufacturer of upholstered furniture, to offer deep discounts on any catalog item to those who lost their homes and/or furnishings.

This special pricing will last through June 2019.

Lee, based in North Carolina, is manufactures sofas, sectionals, lounge chairs, accent armchairs, dining chairs, recliners, benches, ottomans, sofa sleepers and beds.



Indigo’s owner and designer Genny Cummings said: “For those of us who actually lived through the raging, record-breaking fires, masses of falling ash, followed by record rains and tons of mud and rock sliding down our mountains into neighborhoods, life in paradise will never be quite the same.”

This local crisis has brought forth tremendous compassion throughout the community. It’s spurred neighbors, friends, and many community members to offer help in a variety of ways.

"Restaurants prepared free meals to survivors and rescue personnel," Cummings said. "Hotels gave discounts to evacuees, many volunteered with the Red Cross or other local agencies to provide basic urgently needed food and clothing.

“The worst may be behind us but some may not realize that homeowners in the path of these two natural disasters are expected to be evacuated for the next few years when heavy rains are predicted," she said.

"Until vegetation is replaced, homes and properties in flood plains will be in danger of mudslides. Some residents have chosen to move to safer areas in the city. Others will be leaving the area entirely.

"These events have been a catalyst to local sympathetic action and have resulted in a much more cohesive social village where strangers in crisis found comfort from each other. Indigo is committed to doing their part in helping affected homeowners adjust to a new normal."

— Indigo Interiors.