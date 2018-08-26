Sunday, August 26 , 2018, 10:01 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Individual Tickets Available for Broadway In Santa Barbara Series

By Reida York for Broadway in Santa Barbara Series | August 26, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Individual tickets for all shows in the 2018-19 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series go on sale Monday, Aug. 27.

The 2018-19 line-up features the best of Broadway, including the classic, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella; The Sound of Music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice; the legendary classic, Evita; and Legally Blonde - The Musical, based on the hit movie of the same title.

The Broadway Series is also set to feature the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent 20th Anniversary Tour.
 
Individual tickets for the season are available at The Granada Theatre box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 805-899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 866-314-7687.
 
The 2018-19 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series includes the following national touring productions:
 
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Nov. 27-28.
 
The Sound of Music, Jan. 29-30.

Evita, Feb. 19-20.

 

Legally Blonde - The Musical, April 9-10.

Rent, June 11.

For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Reida York for Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

