Individual Tickets Available for Broadway In Santa Barbara Series

Individual tickets for all shows in the 2018-19 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series go on sale Monday, Aug. 27.
The 2018-19 line-up features the best of Broadway, including the classic, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella; The Sound of Music from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice; the legendary classic, Evita; and Legally Blonde - The Musical, based on the hit movie of the same title.
The Broadway Series is also set to feature the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical Rent 20th Anniversary Tour.
Individual tickets for the season are available at The Granada Theatre box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 805-899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 866-314-7687.
The 2018-19 Broadway In Santa Barbara Series includes the following national touring productions:
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Nov. 27-28.
The Sound of Music, Jan. 29-30.
Evita, Feb. 19-20.
Legally Blonde - The Musical, April 9-10.
Rent, June 11.
For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.
— Reida York for Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.