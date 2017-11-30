Inexperienced Dos Pueblos Loses Season Opener

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblos girls basketball coach Phil Sherman broke in several new players on Thursday in the season opener at the Atascadero Tournament.

The young and inexperienced Chargers fell behind early and suffered a 43-27 loss against San Luis Obispo.

"For most of the girls on this year's team, it was their first varsity game and for three players it was their first high school basketball game ever," said Sherman.

The Chargers were hurt by poor shooting and turnovers.

They return to tournament action on Friday against Paso Robles.

