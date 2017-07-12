Infertility Specialist Shannon Witt Now at Turner Medical

Shannon Witt, a certified nurse practitioner, has joined Turner Medical Arts in Santa Barbara, bringing with her 26 years of medical experience.

Witt specializes in well-women's exams and infertility. She is also experienced in aesthetic non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation, the O-Shot, and other aesthetic procedures including laser hair removal, ThermiSmooth and Botox.

A native of Indiana, Witt began her medical training as a member of the U.S. Army where she ranked as sergeant and served as a combat medic. She holds bachelor of science degrees in nursing and psychology from the University of Louisville.

After spending 11 years as an R.N., she continued her education, eventually receiving her family nurse practitioner degree from Frontier Nursing University.

After experiencing difficulty conceiving her own son, Witt became interested in educating women about alternative methods to conceive, including artificial insemination, IVF and donor surrogacy.

— Karen Spaulding for Turner Medical Arts.