Infestation Shuts Down Fess Parker-DoubleTree Hotel in Santa Barbara

Waterfront facility on Cabrillo Boulevard is expected to reopen Friday after fumigation for termites

The Fess Parker-A DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara will be shut down this week while pest-control companies fumigate for termites. A spokeswoman said the hotel is expected to re-open on Friday. Click to view larger
The Fess Parker-A DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara will be shut down this week while pest-control companies fumigate for termites. A spokeswoman said the hotel is expected to re-open on Friday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 12, 2016 | 5:48 p.m.

A termite infestation shut down The Fess Parker-A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort on Monday.

The hotel is expected to re-open Friday, according to a statement by Beth Olson, director of sales and marketing at Fess Parker.

Licensed testing and fumigation firms have prepped to treat the hotel at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., according to Olson.

The 338-room hotel with 22 suites and 45,000 square feet of event space on Santa Barbara’s waterfront was covered with huge orange and blue striped tarps Monday.​

“Once the property has been tested and certified for sale re-entry, we will resume normal operations,” according to the statement. "The safety and wellbeing of our guests is of primary importance all time."

The front of the Fess Parker-A DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara sported a different look Monday after pest-control companies prepared to fumigate for termites. Click to view larger
The front of the Fess Parker-A DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara sported a different look Monday after pest-control companies prepared to fumigate for termites. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
