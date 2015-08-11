Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Info Session Regarding Changes to Medicare to Take Place at Month’s End

By Billy Batty for HiCap | August 11, 2015 | 8:43 a.m.

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HiCap) will sponsor a free seminar for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits and recent changes.

The "Understanding Medicare" presentation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Tea at Ten Program at the Louise Lowry Davis Center located at 1232 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.  

“HiCap is offering this presentation to help people with Medicare and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program and current changes,” announced Jim Talbott, president of the board of directors of Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.  

Topics will include a general overview of 2015 Medicare changes and recent changes related to the Affordable Care Act.

HiCap is pleased to partner with the City of Santa Barbara Tea at Ten Program in presenting this important information to the community.

HiCap offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues. It does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan.

The presentation is a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, HiCap with financial assistance, in whole or in part, through a grant from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services, the federal Medicare agency.

To reserve a seat and for more information about the ”Understanding Medicare ” seminar, contact HiCap at 805.928.5663, [email protected] or RSVP online at  www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

—Bill Batty represents Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.   

 
