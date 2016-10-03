Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:52 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Information Sought in Stabbing of Motel Employee in Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 3, 2016 | 2:05 p.m.
Santa Maria police are asking for the public’s help in determining the name and whereabouts of this woman, who is suspected in a stabbing at a motel in the city Sunday night. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)

Information is being sought about a woman suspected of stabbing an employee at a motel in Santa Maria on Sunday night.

Santa Maria police said Monday that officers were trying to identify the woman who assaulted the female employee at Motel 6, 1007 E. Main St. 

Officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing at 10:20 p.m., and found an employee had received two non-life-threatening stab wounds during a confrontation with a woman.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for information as to the identity and location of the female suspect,” police said Monday afternoon.

The weapon used in the attack was no recovered, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or 9-1-1 if the suspect's location is known. 

This was one of two stabbings police investigated in Santa Maria on Sunday night, with first incident leaving a 42-year-old Nipomo man dead.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

