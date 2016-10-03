Information Sought in Stabbing of Motel Employee in Santa Maria

Information is being sought about a woman suspected of stabbing an employee at a motel in Santa Maria on Sunday night.

Santa Maria police said Monday that officers were trying to identify the woman who assaulted the female employee at Motel 6, 1007 E. Main St.

Officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing at 10:20 p.m., and found an employee had received two non-life-threatening stab wounds during a confrontation with a woman.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is looking for information as to the identity and location of the female suspect,” police said Monday afternoon.

The weapon used in the attack was no recovered, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or 9-1-1 if the suspect's location is known.

This was one of two stabbings police investigated in Santa Maria on Sunday night, with first incident leaving a 42-year-old Nipomo man dead.

