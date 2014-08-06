Information Sessions Planned on Bringing Death with Dignity to California

Compassion & Choices, the organization that helped bring Death with Dignity to Oregon, Washington and Vermont, is ready to do the same in California.
Learn about the law, its history and how you can become involved locally. Compassion & Choices supports, educates and advocates for the expansion of individual choices at the end of life.
We are hosting two information sessions Thursday: from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. in the West Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
— Cecily Hintzen is a Santa Barbara field organizer for Compassion & Choices.