Information Sought Regarding Suspects in Theft, Burglary Case in Santa Barbara

The women depicted in the attached surveillance photographs are believed to be responsible for grand theft and commercial burglary in the cities of Santa Barbara and Ventura

On Dec. 14, 2016, at approximately 6:30 p.m., an elderly victim discovered her wallet had been stolen from her shopping cart at Gelson’s Market, 3305 State Street in Santa Barbara.

Shortly after, at 6:59 p.m., the two females depicted in the attached photographs made several purchases at the Apple Store in Santa Barbara with the credit cards stolen from the victim’s purse.

The white female wearing the dark coat subsequently used one of the stolen cards at The Habit restaurant in Ventura approximately two hours later.

She preceded to discard the credit cards in a trash can at the restaurant.

If you have information that can aid in identifying the suspects or have similar incidents please contact Detective Heather Clark at 805.897.2331 or email her at [email protected]