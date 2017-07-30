Injured 8-Year-Old Girl Airlifted to Hospital from Boat Near Santa Cruz Island

An injured 8-year-old girl was airlifted from a boat near Santa Cruz Island on Sunday afternoon and flown to a Ventura County hospital, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A man aboard a 26-foot recreational vessel in the vicinity of Smugglers Cove radioed the Coast Guard at about 2:15 p.m. to report the child had suffered a back injury and was in need of medical assistance.

A Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter crew from Point Mugu was sent to aid the girl.

The air crew arrived at the scene, hoisted the girl into the helicopter, and transported her to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

Her name was not released, but the Coast Guard reported she was in stable condition. No other details were released.

