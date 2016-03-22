Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Injured ATV Rider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

Victim suffered moderate injuries in crash on Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc

An ATV rider suffered moderate injuries Tuesday in a crash on Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc. He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Calstar helicopter.
An ATV rider suffered moderate injuries Tuesday in a crash on Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc. He was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by Calstar helicopter. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
An injured ATV rider was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Tuesday after a crash near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident involving a quad was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Santa Rosa Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and the city of Lompoc responded, along with AMR paramedics, sheriff's deputies and the CHP.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered moderate injuries and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details his condition were not available.

