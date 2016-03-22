Injured ATV Rider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

Victim suffered moderate injuries in crash on Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc

An injured ATV rider was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Tuesday after a crash near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident involving a quad was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on the 3700 block of Santa Rosa Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Firefighters from Santa Barbara County and the city of Lompoc responded, along with AMR paramedics, sheriff's deputies and the CHP.

The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered moderate injuries and was flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

His name and details his condition were not available.

