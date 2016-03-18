Injured Bicyclist Rescued By Helicopter From Montecito-Area Trail

An injured bicyclist was rescued off the Romero Canyon Trail Friday afternoon and transported to the hospital by helicopter, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The bicyclist was located 100 feet down from the Romero Canyon Trail, about 1.5 miles from the top of East Camino Cielo, Montecito Fire spokeswoman Jackie Jenkins said.

It took a large search effort to find and get resources to the patient, though a Good Samaritan discovered the man and helped rescue teams locate him, Jenkins said.

The incident began around 5 p.m.

Montecito Fire personnel responded from the Romero Canyon trailhead on Bella Vista Drive while Santa Barbara County Fire and Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team members hiked down from East Camino Cielo.

A helicopter searched from above and found the man about 4.5 miles from the trailhead, Jenkins said.

"The helicopter lowered rescue personnel to the patient, where he was treated and packaged for transport by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital," she said.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.