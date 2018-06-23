Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Injured Crewman Airlifted from Freighter in Santa Barbara Channel

59-year-old victim was aboard the Bahamian-flagged bulk-carrier ship Sheila Ann near Pt. Conception

The bulk carrier ship Sheila Ann awaits a medical evacuation 10 nautical miles off the coast of Point Conception Monday evening. A crewmember aboard the Bahamian flagged vessel sustained a severe injury to his hand and required urgent medical assistance. Click to view larger
The bulk carrier ship Sheila Ann awaits a medical evacuation 10 nautical miles off the coast of Point Conception Monday evening. A crewmember aboard the Bahamian flagged vessel sustained a severe injury to his hand and required urgent medical assistance. (Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney / U.S Coast Guard photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 28, 2017 | 10:47 p.m.

An injured crewman was airlifted from a freighter in the Santa Barbara Channel Monday evening and taken to the hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 59-year-old victim was aboard the Bahamian-flagged bulk-carrier ship Sheila Ann, which radioed for help when it was about 10 miles southwest of Pt. Conception, the Coast Guard reported.

The Ukranian crew member had suffered a severe injury to his hand, and a medical evacuation was requested.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Mugu was dispatched to pickup the injured man.

He was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to the Santa Barbara Airport, then transferred to an AMR ambulance and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was listed in stable condition Monday night.

