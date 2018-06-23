Injured Crewman Airlifted from Freighter in Santa Barbara Channel

59-year-old victim was aboard the Bahamian-flagged bulk-carrier ship Sheila Ann near Pt. Conception

An injured crewman was airlifted from a freighter in the Santa Barbara Channel Monday evening and taken to the hospital in Santa Barbara, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 59-year-old victim was aboard the Bahamian-flagged bulk-carrier ship Sheila Ann, which radioed for help when it was about 10 miles southwest of Pt. Conception, the Coast Guard reported.

The Ukranian crew member had suffered a severe injury to his hand, and a medical evacuation was requested.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Mugu was dispatched to pickup the injured man.

He was hoisted into the helicopter and flown to the Santa Barbara Airport, then transferred to an AMR ambulance and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He was listed in stable condition Monday night.

