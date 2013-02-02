Injured Cyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after he crashed while riding near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on Zaca Station Road, near Highway 154, said fire Capt. David Neel.

The cyclist was with a group of riders when a mechanical problem caused him to be thrown over the handlebars, Neel said.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, lost consciousness after the crash, he said.

He was treated at the scene by American Medical Response paramedics, then flown by a CALSTAR helicopter to Cottage Hospital, Neel said.

The victim’s name, age and details on his condition were not available, Neel said.

