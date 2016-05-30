Injured Dog, Backpackers Airlifted from Santa Barbara Backcountry

An injured dog and his human backpacking companions were airlifted out of Los Padres National Forest on Monday by a Santa Barbara County helicopter.

County sheriff’s emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday that a group backpacking at Manzana Camp in the San Rafael Wilderness area of the forest had an injured 75-pound Labrador retriever named Rex, and were unable to carry it out of the rugged area, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The campers included two women in their 30s — one from Santa Barbara and one from Ventura — and two boys, ages 10 and 12, Hoover said.

A hiker heading out of the area alerted authorities to the situation.

The sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was alerted to the situation, Hoover said, and prepared to respond.

“A major concern was that the group would put itself at a greater risk by trying to evacuate the dog out the area, which was approximately six miles away,” Hoover said. “Due to the remote location, the fact there was not a life-threatening situation, and the information that the campers had camping supplies with them, the decision was made to respond the following morning.”

On Monday, a county helicopter with SAR team members on board located a landing area in the narrow canyon several miles from where the group with the injured dog was, Hoover said.

“SAR team members hiked to the location and helped carry the injured dog out,” Hoover said. “Santa Barbara County Air Support flew the group and Rex back near the trailhead where they were able to access their vehicle and get the dog medical attention.”

