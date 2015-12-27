Injured Hiker Rescued at Gaviota State Park

Advice

A woman who was injured while hiking at Gaviota State Park was rescued Sunday by Santa Barbara County firefighters.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the trail to the Gaviota wind caves, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said a 62-year-old woman, whose name was not released, tripped over her dog while hiking, and suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket to carry her to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance, which transported her to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, he said.

The dog was not injured, and was taken home by a friend, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.