Injured Hiker Airlifted from Grass Mountain Area in Santa Barbara Back Country

An injured hiker was airlifted from the Grass Mountain area of Santa Barbara back country on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At about 1:20 p.m. two engines and a helicopter were dispatched to aid the hiker, a 59-year-old woman who had suffered a leg injury, fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The woman — who was about 1½ miles up the trail, which is near Figueroa Mountain — was hoisted up into the county’s Copter 308, and flown to the Santa Ynez Airport, Bertucelli said.
She was taken from there to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by an AMR ambulance.
Her name and details on her condition were not available.
