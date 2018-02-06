Injured Hiker Airlifted from White Rock Area to Santa Barbara Hospital

A woman injured while hiking in Los Padres National Forest was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the 20-year-old victim fell some 30 feet from a trail near the White Rock Day Use Picnic Area along Paradise Road, and suffered head and neck injuries, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters were the first to reach the scene, and were assisted by county firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team members.

The woman was hoisted into a county helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

