Santa Barbara County Agencies Rescue Injured Hiker from Agua Caliente Trail

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and sheriff’s Search & Rescue team members searched a canyon near the Agua Caliente Trail for two hours looking for an injured hiker Saturday evening.

A man in his 60s had fallen down the side of a mountain and hurt himself, and his girlfriend went to get help because her phone ran out of power, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said in a statement Sunday.

She found a good Samaritan near Romero Canyon Road to call 9-1-1 and then tried to drive back to where her boyfriend was, but couldn't locate him due to the dense fog, Hoover said.

County dispatch got the call around 3 p.m. and sent the Search & Rescue team, County Fire, U.S. Forest Service, AMR and an Air Support Unit helicopter to the area north of the Pendola Forest Station.

The helicopter couldn't continue with the search because of poor visibility and 15 SAR members searched along the road in the area calling out the injured hiker's name, Hoover said.

They heard him respond from down the side of the mountain and send rescuers down about 40 feet. The man was tangled up in brush with injuries to his ribs and had mild hypothermia because of the rain and cold, Hoover said.

County Fire and SAR used a rope system to get the man up to the road, into a stretcher and transported to a local hospital by ambulance, firefighter Paul Christensen said.

