Injured Hiker Rescued From Inspiration Point Area Above Santa Barbara

A Tunnel Trail hiker was rescued Saturday morning after falling and hurting her leg, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County and Santa Barbara firefighters responded to the call at 8:30 a.m. after a 65-year-old woman was repported to have fallen on loose gravel and injured her leg near Inspiration Point, county Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The woman was unable to hike back down the trail.

She was helped into a Stokes basket by rescuers and carried down to the road, where an American Medical Response ambulance transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman had had minor-to-moderate injuries, Zaniboni said.

