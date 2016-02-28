Injured Hiker Rescued from Jesusita Trail above Santa Barbara

An injured hiker was rescued from the Jesusita Trail above Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported.

County firefighters, Los Padres National Forest Service, the sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team and American Medical Response were called to the scene at 12:38 p.m. for a hiker with a reported knee injury, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

The approximately 50-year-old woman was secured in a Stokes basket and firefighters and forest service personnel carried her down the trail to a waiting ambulance.

The woman was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on her condition were not known. Her identity was not disclosed.

