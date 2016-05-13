Injured Hiker Rescued from Montecito Trail Near San Ysidro Ranch, Taken to Hospital

After breaking an ankle in a fall on McMenemy Trail, hiker is coached by emergency personnel to send location coordinates by cell phone

A squad of rescue personnel responded to an injured hiker Friday on the McMenemy Trail in the foothills above Montecito.

Montecito Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Travis Ederer said the hiker, who was not from the area, had fallen and broken an ankle on the trail west of the San Ysidro Ranch at 900 San Ysidro Lane.

After making contact with the hiker, Ederer said he was able to talk the individual through the process of sending location coordinates over a cell phone.

Montecito firefighters, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Search & Rescue team and American Medical Response personnel collaborated on the rescue.

The hiker was treated by Montecito Fire paramedics, then moved down the trail by firefighters and Search & Rescue volunteers before being transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The hiker’s identity and condition were not disclosed.

