Injured Hiker Rescued from Rattlesnake Trail

Rescue personnel from several agencies responded Monday night to an injured hiker in Mission Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim — a 57-year-old woman — was hiking alone on the Rattlesnake Trail with a small dog shortly after 6 p.m. when she fell, suffering minor injuries, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

She was about a mile up the trail when firefighters found her, Sadecki said.

Firefighters from the county, as well as Montecito and the city of Santa Barbara, responded to the incident, along with an AMR ambulance, Sadecki.

The rescuers were able to walk the woman back down the trail to the trailhead, and she was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, he said.

The dog was brought back to the trailhead as well.

