Injured Hiker Rescued Near Inspiration Point Above Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel were called out Friday afternoon to rescue a woman who had injured herself on a trail in the hills above Santa Barbara.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on the trail to Inspiration Point above Mission Canyon, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

City firefighters, assisted by a crew from Santa Barbara County and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, hiked up the trail to the woman, who had what appeared to be a broken ankle, McCoy said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was placed in a Stokes basket and carried down to the trailhead at the top of Tunnel Road, where an AMR ambulance was waiting.

She was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Details on her condition were not available.

