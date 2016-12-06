Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:58 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Critically Injured Man’s Family Seeking Public’s Helping Finding Hit-Run Driver

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 6, 2016 | 6:04 p.m.
Drew Christopher Daly Click to view larger
Drew Christopher Daly (Facebook photo)

The family of a 23-year-old Santa Barbara man critically injured last week in a hit-and-run collision near the Santa Barbara waterfront is hoping the public will help identify the driver who fled the scene.

“We are trying to knit the information together, and it’s helpful to provide any details," said Leah Daly, the older sister of Drew Christopher Daly. "We want justice for my brother, and we are working to spread the word.”

Daly was struck at 4:15 a.m. Friday while walking on the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Emergency personnel found Daly lying face down in the street with life-threatening injuries, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

A vehicle traveling westbound on Cabrillo hit Daly and then fled the scene, Harwood said.

Daly was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he remained in grave condition Tuesday, according to his sister.

“He has a serious brain injury and we don't know what his long-term condition will be,” Leah Daly said. “We are trying to ensure he is healthy and we have been by his side — every minute. It’s hard to see your little brother in the hospital.”

Investigators were still searching for a light-colored SUV, small to medium size, that they believe has front-end, headlight and windshield damage.

Five days after the crash, Daly family members are hoping someone will come forward with information. 

“It went from being a normal day to being the worst day of our lives,” Leah Daly recalled. “My family has tried to be strong. It’s a punch in the gut each time we see him in this condition, but it doesn't stop us.”

Leah Daly said her brother is a student at Santa Barbara City College and is studying public health. She remains hopeful that her younger brother, who is also a Bacara Resort & Spa employee, will recover.

“He is a special person,” she said. “The support from his friends and the community shows how much people care for him. He was well-liked and it makes me proud be his sister.”

Police investigators are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the vehicle and driver responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 805.897.2355 or provide information anonymously at 805.897.2386.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

