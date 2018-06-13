Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted from Santa Barbara County Backcountry

An injured motorcyclist was rescued from the Santa Barbara backcountry on Wednesday afternoon and flown by a county helicopter to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters and sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team members were dispatched in the early afternoon to the crash site near Divide Peak, north of Romero Saddle, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The rider, young male, suffered moderate injuries when he crashed his motorcycle, Zaniboni said.

The county’s Copter 3, with fire paramedics on board, landed in the area, and the victim was treated at the scene before being flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The motorcyclist’s name and details on his condition were not available.

Arrangements were being made to retrieve the motorcycle from the backcountry.

A similar accident and rescue occurred in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.