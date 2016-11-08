Injured Motorcyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital

An injured motorcycle rider was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash near Lompoc.

The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Santa Rosa Road, about three miles from Highway 1, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on the accident were not immediately available, but the victim was being flown by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The name of the rider, reportedly a 51-year-old man, and condition were not available.

