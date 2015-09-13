Injured Mountain Biker Rescued by Montecito Firefighters on Romero Canyon Trail

Advice

Emergency crews roll out on 9-1-1 call and find crash victim with possible broken leg

A mountain biker was injured in the Romero Canyon area and transported off a trail by crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District.

After a crash late Saturday morning, emergency personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call and found a bicyclist with a possible broken leg, according to authorities.

The man was reachable from Edison Road and a Montecito Fire Department SUV drove him down to an American Medical Response ambulance, which transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s identity was not released, and no further details of the incident were available.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.