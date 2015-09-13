Advice
Injured Mountain Biker Rescued by Montecito Firefighters on Romero Canyon Trail
Emergency crews roll out on 9-1-1 call and find crash victim with possible broken leg
Montecito Fire Protection District personnel transport an injured mountain bicyclist from the Romero Canyon area Saturday morning. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| September 13, 2015 | 9:56 a.m.
A mountain biker was injured in the Romero Canyon area and transported off a trail by crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District.
After a crash late Saturday morning, emergency personnel responded to a 9-1-1 call and found a bicyclist with a possible broken leg, according to authorities.
The man was reachable from Edison Road and a Montecito Fire Department SUV drove him down to an American Medical Response ambulance, which transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
The man’s identity was not released, and no further details of the incident were available.
— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.