Injured Paraglider Rescued on Rattlesnake Trail Near Santa Barbara

Emergency crews carry man with foot injury more than 1½ miles down to waiting ambulance

Emergency personnel responded Saturday to the Rattlesnake Canyon area above Santa Barbara to rescue an injured paraglider.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the Rattlesnake Trailhead off Las Canoas Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The paraglider, a 53-year-old man, had suffered an injured foot, Eliason said, and was in a meadow area more than 1½ miles from the trailhead.

Assisting in the rescue were personnel from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team.

A county helicopter also was dispatched to the incident, Eliason said, and a paramedic was lowered to the ground to access the victim.

It was determined that the man could be brought out on the ground, and he was taken down the hill in a wheeled Stokes basket, Eliason said.

A waiting American Medical Response ambulance took the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

