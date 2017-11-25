Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 9:37 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Injured Paraglider Rescued on Rattlesnake Trail Near Santa Barbara

Emergency crews carry man with foot injury more than 1½ miles down to waiting ambulance

Emergency personnel carry an injured paraglider down the Rattlesnake Trail near Santa Barbara on Saturday. An ambulance was waiting at the trailhead on Las Canoas Road. Click to view larger
Emergency personnel carry an injured paraglider down the Rattlesnake Trail near Santa Barbara on Saturday. An ambulance was waiting at the trailhead on Las Canoas Road. (Capt. Jason Orr / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 25, 2017 | 5:58 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded Saturday to the Rattlesnake Canyon area above Santa Barbara to rescue an injured paraglider.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the Rattlesnake Trailhead off Las Canoas Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The paraglider, a 53-year-old man, had suffered an injured foot, Eliason said, and was in a meadow area more than 1½ miles from the trailhead.

Assisting in the rescue were personnel from the Santa Barbara Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team.

A county helicopter also was dispatched to the incident, Eliason said, and a paramedic was lowered to the ground to access the victim.

It was determined that the man could be brought out on the ground, and he was taken down the hill in a wheeled Stokes basket, Eliason said.

A waiting American Medical Response ambulance took the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A cloud of dust is kicked up by a Santa Barbara County helicopter called in to assist in the rescue of an injured paraglider on the Rattlesnake Trail near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A cloud of dust is kicked up by a Santa Barbara County helicopter called in to assist in the rescue of an injured paraglider on the Rattlesnake Trail near Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
