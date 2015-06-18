Pedestrian Hurt in Apparent Hit-and-Run Found Unresponsive on Santa Maria Street

A woman suffered moderate injuries after apparently being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near College Drive and Chapel Street in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police responded to the area of Chapel and College at 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle, according to a news release sent Thursday morning.

Officers found the unresponsive adult woman lying in the street.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

The Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

