Injured Victim Extricated from Santa Ynez Valley Crash, Flown to Hospital

One person reportedly was trapped and requiring extrication Saturday afternoon in a pickup truck crash on Highway 246 near Hill Haven Road in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities described the crash as a spin-out that sent the truck over the embankment.

A CalStar medical helicopter was called to pick up the patient, who was taken from the crash scene by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Ynez Airport for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

Check back with Noozhawk for additional details as they become available.

