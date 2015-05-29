Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Oil-Coated Sea Lion Makes Escape from Truck on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 29, 2015

A sea lion that was being transported to Sea World for treatment of oil exposure decided to take a detour in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon, and was found trying to cross Highway 101.

The original report at about 2:15 p.m. was for an injured dog in the lanes of northbound Highway 101 between Highway 154 and El Sueno Road, but the California Highway Patrol soon reported that it was a seal and was bleeding.

However, it turned out the marine mammal was actually a sea lion — one of many affected by the Refugio oil spill, according to Alexia Retallack, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Somehow the sea lion had slipped its cage and jumped out of the truck that was transporting it, she said.

“They’re very clever animals,” Retallack noted.

She said the wayward animal was corralled by Santa Barbara County Animal Services officers, and was checked out by personnel from the Oiled Wildlife Care Network from UC Davis.

“It turns out it was OK,” she said.

The sea lion eventually was put back on the truck — presumably with a securely locked cage — and sent on its way to San Diego for cleaning and treatment.

