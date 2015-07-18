Injured Teen Flown to Hospital from Santa Cruz Island

Advice

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to a mainland hospital from Santa Cruz Island on Saturday afternoon after suffering a broken leg and other injuries.

Santa Barbara County’s Copter 308 and firefighters from Station 32 in Santa Ynez were dispatched to the island shortly after 5 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The teen was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but his name and details on his condition were not available.

Zaniboni said he did not have any information on how the victim was injured.

