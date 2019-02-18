Pixel Tracker

Injured Trail Runner Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Woman hoisted off the Romero Trail by county helicopter; incident occurred about 1½ miles from the trailhead

Santa Barbara County’s Helicopter 308 prepares to hoist and injured runner from the Romero Trail. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County’s Helicopter 308 prepares to hoist and injured runner from the Romero Trail on Monday. The woman was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with leg injuries. (Montecito Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 18, 2019 | 2:46 p.m.

An injured runner was rescued from a Santa Barbara front country trail on Monday through the efforts of first-responders from three agencies.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the Romero Trail, according to Battalion Chief Travis Ederer.

A woman was running with a companion when she sustained a leg injury about 1½ miles up the trail, Ederer said.

Because of the muddy conditions and creek crossings, it wasn’t possible to take a vehicle up the trail, and similarly it would have been difficult to carry the woman out, Ederer noted.

Copter 308 from Santa Barbara County’s Air Support Unit was dispatched to the scene, and hoisted the victim into the aircraft.

She then was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team also assisted on the incident.

A Montecito Fire Protection District patrol vehicle waits at the Romero Trailhead. Click to view larger
A Montecito Fire Protection District patrol vehicle waits at the Romero Trailhead for an injured hiker, was eventually was airlifted to the hospital. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

