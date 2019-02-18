Injured Trail Runner Airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Woman hoisted off the Romero Trail by county helicopter; incident occurred about 1½ miles from the trailhead

An injured runner was rescued from a Santa Barbara front country trail on Monday through the efforts of first-responders from three agencies.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 11:45 a.m. to the Romero Trail, according to Battalion Chief Travis Ederer.

A woman was running with a companion when she sustained a leg injury about 1½ miles up the trail, Ederer said.

Because of the muddy conditions and creek crossings, it wasn’t possible to take a vehicle up the trail, and similarly it would have been difficult to carry the woman out, Ederer noted.

Copter 308 from Santa Barbara County’s Air Support Unit was dispatched to the scene, and hoisted the victim into the aircraft.

She then was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Members of the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team also assisted on the incident.

