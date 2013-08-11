Injured Woman Hiker Rescued on Rattlesnake Trail

Emergency personnel were called out Saturday to assist an injured hiker in the hills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters and sheriff's Search & Rescue team members were dispatched to the Rattlesnake Canyon Trail after a 55-year-old woman suffered a lower-leg injury while hiking, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The victim was about halfway up the trail, so a county helicopter was called in to pick her up, and she was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Later in the day, emergency personnel were called out again — to the 4800 block of Rim Road in Painted Cave, where an 84-year-old man had fallen 20-30 feet below the side of the roadway while doing yard work, Sadecki said.

The man was treated at the scene, than transported to Cottage Hospital with head, back and other injuries.

