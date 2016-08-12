Man Suffers Minor Injuries After Car Crashes into Goleta Eucalyptus Grove

A 35-year-old male was transported to the hospital after his car crashed through a fence and into a tree near Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta Friday morning.

The American Medical Response, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene at 11:30 a.m. to find the vehicle had lost control, went through a fence into an eucalyptus grove, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

“Firefighters had to cut through the trees to get to the parent and light extrication was involved to remove the single driver from the vehicle,” he said.

The vehicle was heading eastbound Cathedral Oaks Road, about a mile from Glen Annie Road, he said.

The man reported minor injuries, Zaniboni said.

The sheriff's department is investigating the cause of the collision, he said.

