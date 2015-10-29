Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Rollover Crash Near Los Alamos

Six patients transported to hospitals after single-vehicle accident

Six people were injured Thursday evening after a rollover accident on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.
Six people were injured Thursday evening after a rollover accident on Highway 101 near Los Alamos.  (Santa Barbara County Fire photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 29, 2015 | 6:06 p.m.

Six people were injured when a vehicle rolled over several times after striking the Highway 101 center divider near Los Alamos Thursday evening, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 101 was temporarily shut down in both directions around 5:20 p.m. so two helicopters could land and transport patients with major injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he said. 

One vehicle was involved in the collision, reported a half-mile south of Los Alamos just after 5 p.m., and all lanes of Highway 101 were open as of 6:15 p.m. 

Three of the patients had major injuries, and two of them were transported by helicopter and one by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other three patients, who had minor injuries, were transported by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

One battalion chief, three engine companies, two AMR ambulances and two helicopters responded to the scene, including a CalStar helicopter and Copter 3 from the Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

No additional information about the collision was available. 

