Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 12 , 2019, 3:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Injuries Reported After 3 Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Downtown Santa Barbara

1 person taken to Cottage Hospital after accident at Anacapa and Anapamu streets

Emergency personnel attend to injured pedestrians in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Three pedestrian were injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Santa Barbara. One person was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 12, 2019 | 2:07 p.m.

Three pedestrian were injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Anacapa and Anapamu streets, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The vehicle was southbound on the one-way Anacapa Street when it made a left turn onto Anapamu, de Ponce said, adding that the pedestrians were attempting to cross Anapamu.

One of the pedestrians suffered minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim's name and details on the injuries were not available.

The other two sustained minor injuries, but declined medical care.

The driver, whose name was not available, was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians, according to police Sgt. Chris Payne.

The accident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 