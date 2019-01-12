Injuries Reported After 3 Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Downtown Santa Barbara

1 person taken to Cottage Hospital after accident at Anacapa and Anapamu streets

Three pedestrian were injured Saturday when they were struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Anacapa and Anapamu streets, said fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The vehicle was southbound on the one-way Anacapa Street when it made a left turn onto Anapamu, de Ponce said, adding that the pedestrians were attempting to cross Anapamu.

One of the pedestrians suffered minor to moderate injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The victim's name and details on the injuries were not available.

The other two sustained minor injuries, but declined medical care.

The driver, whose name was not available, was cited for failure to yield to pedestrians, according to police Sgt. Chris Payne.

The accident remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.