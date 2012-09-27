Police: Heroin Overdose Led to Car Crash Into House

Jesse Blake Rogers, 22, of Santa Barbara was arrested on several drug-related charges

Emergency personnel were called out Thursday after a man who allegedly had passed out from a drug overdose crashed his vehicle into a house on the Mesa, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The driver, Jesse Blake Rogers, 22, of Santa Barbara, was westbound on Roberto Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. when he crashed in a home in the 600 block of Aurora Avenue, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“A witness observed that the driver was unconscious behind the wheel just prior to the collision,” Harwood said.

Rogers was treated at the scene by paramedics, and taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Rogers had used heroin just before driving, Harwood said.

“He overdosed, went unconscious and went into the house,” Harwood said.

Rogers eventually was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, transportation of heroin, transportation of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana, Harwood said, adding that drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

Rogers was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $30,000, Harwood said.

