Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

Collision occurred in the southbound lanes near Betteravia Road

Three people reportedly were seriously injured Thursday in a head-on collision on Highway 101 in Santa Maria.

Two patients were trapped in a vehicle after the crash, requiring extrication, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10:45 a.m., personnel from the CHP, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were dispatched to the scene on southbound Highway 101 near Betteravia Road.

One vehicle ended up on its roof after the collision.

Crews closed the southbound Betteravia Road on-ramp and were diverting traffic off the highway at Stowell Road.

At least three people received moderate injuries in the incident, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Additional information was not immediately avaliable.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.