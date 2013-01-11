Injuries Reported in 2-Car Wreck in Santa Barbara

Taxi driver extricated from the wreckage after one vehicle apparently failed to yield for a traffic light

At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision shortly before noon Friday in downtown Santa Barbara.

The accident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. at Haley and Santa Barbara streets, and involved a Toyota Matrix Yellow Cab and a Nissan 200 SX.

It appeared one of the vehicles failed to yield for a traffic light, but details were not immediately available, and the accident remained under investigation.

The driver of the taxi had to be extricated from the wreckage, and was taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

At least one person riding in the Nissan also may have suffered injuries.

The intersection was shut down while emergency crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage, but was later reopened

Check back for updates to this story.

