Local News

Major Injuries Reported in Collision at Castillo and Arrellaga Streets in Santa Barbara

Intersection, including Highway 101 onramp, shut down temporarily after crash

Injuries were reported Friday afternoon in a 3-vehicle collision at Castillo and Arrellaga streets in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:02 p.m. | October 13, 2017 | 12:27 p.m.

A man was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a traffic collision at Castillo and Arrellaga streets in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

A full-size pickup truck rear-ended a luxury sedan that was stopped at the stop sign on Castillo at Arrellaga, De Ponce said.

The pickup driver, a man in his late-20s or early 30s, suffered major injuries, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, De Ponce said.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor to moderate injuries, and also was taken to the hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Authorities shut down the intersection, which includes a northbound onramp to Highway 101, while they tended to the injured and investigated the crash.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

