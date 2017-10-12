Injuries Reported in Crash on Highway 154 Near San Marcos Pass

Nissan SUV overturned several times and came to rest on its driver’s side, off the edge of the roadway

One person was injured Thursday night in a rollover vehicle accident on Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Highway 154, near the summit of San Marcos Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Nissan SUV was eastbound on Highway 154 when it overturned several times and came to rest on its driver’s side, off the edge of the roadway, the CHP said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only person in the vehicle, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman, and he was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

